A 2018 study published by the Nordic College of Caring Science found residents in nursing homes experiencing loneliness felt strong emotions, such as grief, as a result. In a time where visitors are banned to protect residents against Coronavirus infection, El Campoans are finding creative ways to safely check on their loved ones in nursing homes.
Matt Hearne, a Bay City ranch foreman living in El Campo, visited his 96-year-old mother, Shirley, one to two times weekly for almost two years at Garden Villa Nursing Home.
On March 15, Texas Health and Human Services temporarily banned non-essential visitors from nursing homes, and Hearne was notified he wouldn’t be allowed to visit his mom.
“I was really glad that they were being proactive,” Hearne said. “They were listening very carefully to the CDC ... they were very cautious about it.”
Although Hearne was understanding about the mandate, his wife, Jill, CEO of the El Campo Boys & Girls Club, noticed the changes were also stressful for her husband.
“He wants to be there for (Shirley),” Jill said. “He’s really having a good attitude about it, because he doesn’t want a visitor coming in and bringing (Coronavirus). It is very straining just because...she just misses being with her son.”
Inspired by an idea she saw locals post on social media, Jill suggested Hearne continue his visits to Shirley from a safe distance outside her window.
Hearne visited Shirley Thursday morning, quietly talking on the phone with her while they exchanged smiles through her floor-level window. Shirley asked Hearne to rearrange the pastel Easter decorations that stood next to him outside.
“We weren’t sure if that was going to be more like teasing her, but I decided to go,” Hearne said. “She was delighted.”
Hearne said his relationship with God and his wife’s support have given him peace during the difficulties of growing Coronavirus concerns.
“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Hearne said. “That’s what needs to be, and I’m glad (the nursing home employees) are there and they’re doing what they’re doing.”
Jill suggested families with loved ones in nursing homes get creative to keep in contact, suggesting writing letters and sending pictures.
“Even though we’re not there physically, I think it’s really important that they know we’re still thinking about them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.