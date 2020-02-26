Investigators continue piecing together the evidence on why an El Campo man was gunned down in his Olive Street home Jan. 31 shortly before it burned to the ground.
“We’re not really expecting any results for 30 to 60 days,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said, adding much of the evidence is being reviewed by the state fire marshal.
The public has supplied tips, he said, “Most of the tips are hearsay, but we are trying to follow up on all of them.”
More information, he added, would be helpful.
Family members believe 23-year-old Keshun Demetric Riggins of 201 Olive died the victim of a theft or robbery. Police remain unconvinced, however, saying the investigation must be completed.
Riggins died of multiple gunshot wounds. A woman at the residence was shot multiple times as well. Her condition is unknown as of presstime.
The suspect, 26-year-old Shaquille Montgomery of Edna, remains in the Wharton County Jail, held without bond on a parole violation as well as a capital murder charge.
Montgomery has a criminal history stretching back to his teens involving theft and burglary cases in Jackson County.
Riggins, and the woman who was there with him that night, both have criminal backgrounds. His arrests range from aggravated robbery to drug charges. She had been placed on probation for marijuana possession and family violence on Jan. 21 in Wharton County’s 329th District Court. Police don’t know, however, whether this played a role in the Jan. 31 events.
“It’s still under investigation,” Stanphill said. “There was a lot of activity at the house.”
The suspect appears to have visited the home before, officials say, but did not release what connection he had with Riggins.
Anyone who knows anything about what happened at 201 Olive or may have seen something suspicious in the area is urged to contact either the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or lead investigator Sgt. Justin Soza of the El Campo PD at 979-543-5311.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line do not have to give their name to qualify for a cash reward. Instead, a code number is given.
