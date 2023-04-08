He still stands as tall as his 94-year-old body will allow, the soldier he once was evident, but with a fishing guide’s grin that simply can’t be repressed.
Cecil Anderson of El Campo hadn’t planned on joining the U.S. Army on Oct. 13, 1950, but said he did what he was asked when the invitation, also known as a draft notice, arrived.
Four days after he took his oath, one of the major battles of the Korean War started as U.S. and United Nations troops pushed northward, fighting outside the North Korean capitol of Pyongyang.
Anderson, then 25, was one of 219,771 men drafted that year as the United States swelled its military ranks. More than twice that many would be inducted the next year as the fighting raged.
Shipped to Fort Ord, Calif., for basic training, Anderson was then assigned to the 34th Infantry and received orders to report to the USS General H. W. Butner (AP-113) bound for Japan.
Anderson couldn’t recall exactly how long it took to cross the Pacific Ocean, but the man who would later spend most of his life fishing on the waters off Matagorda Bay said it was a long, uncomfortable journey on a rolling ship.
Everything was done in a line, he said, including eating – when one could stomach the meals. Sea sickness was prevalent, Anderson said, adding that he too suffered from it during the journey,
Although an infantry man, Anderson was assigned to guard duty in Japan where among thousands of GIs he somehow found Ricebirds. “People from El Campo had been there ahead of me – Gene Carroll, Bob Webb,” he said.
Japan turned out to be anything but tropical paradise. “It was holy hell when we got there. They loaded us in boxcars,” he said. Packed in like cattle, the troops rode the rails and were plunged into darkness traveling through long tunnels for hours.
Anderson’s unit assigned to a mountain top, although he couldn’t recall which one. “We did not have any winter clothes. It was cold. I mean cold, cold, cold. ... I like to have froze to death,” Anderson said.
His unit spent six months in the frigid area before being shipped to Tokyo. “We rebuilt what had been bombed out (during World War II),” Anderson said.
One trip, forever engraved on his mind, ended with a surprise runaway stop where he and about 300 other soldiers were loaded into transport planes. “We thought we were going to Korea,” he said.
The planes flew for hours while the men prepared themselves for the combat they knew was raging in Korea. “Then they turned us back, it was an exercise only,” he said.
Anderson would never see combat. Instead, the infantry man performed whatever roles were needed throughout the rest of this tour of duty.
He tested Jeeps, guarded prisoners and escorted officials from Russia who were visiting the country. “I did whatever they asked me to do,” he said.
Anderson served in the U.S. Army through Sept. 30, 1952, rising to the rank of corporal. He was the typical “GI Joe,” earning no medals, just doing his duty as soldiers have always done. After his two-year tour, Anderson was assigned to the Army Reserves until Sept. 18, 1956 when he was released from service.
Before being drafted, Anderson had worked with his parents, Oscar and Emma Anderson. His dad was a buyer in the rice industry who owned the South 71 Food Mart, a small grocery store where Greek Brothers restaurant now operates. “I cut my finger (tip) off in a meat slicer there,” he said, displaying the scar.
After returning home, he married Jean Marek Anderson, a farmer’s daughter from Pierce, on June 3, 1956. The couple were married in the Catholic church although Anderson remained a member of First Lutheran Church, 304 Oscar, throughout his life.
From 1956 to 1962, the couple operated Cecil’s Drive-In on North Wharton and another store at the five corners, getting their start via help from Anderson’s parents.
The couple sold the businesses in 1962 and Cecil took at job with Ricebelt Warehouse working there until retirement.
“I wound up at Port Lavaca. I liked to fish,” he said. “I still have a home there ... I was a guide. I still own a boat.”
Hook, Line & Cecil, his guide service, operated out of Indianola until he couldn’t any more.
His wife died in February, a loss he still mourns every day. “I feel like I’ve lost the last thing that means something to me ...it just broke my heart,” he said.
Now Anderson lives at Meridian Assisted Living on the West Loop and welcomes visitors.
His surviving daughters are: Donna Anderson Mikeska, in charge of marketing for Midcoast Health System, who is married to Gerry Mikeska of Mikeska’s Bar-B-Q; and Debbie Anderson Moss, the Herring Designs office manager, who is married David Moss of Pearland.
Daughter Cindy Anderson Howell died in 2014. She served the citizens of El Campo for 34 years, first as a dispatcher and then as a police officer from Feb. 5, 1979 to March 30, 2013. She was married to Craig Howell of El Campo, a now-retired Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy.
“We buried her at sea,” Cecil said. Jean Anderson will join her there in front of the Matagorda Bay beach house soon.
