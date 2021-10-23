The Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team (SPOT) is hosting a Bow Wow Benefit Dinner in both El Campo and Wharton next month in an attempt to catch up with the mounting cost of caring for and rehoming displaced pets.
The charity event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Wharton on Nov. 8 and El Campo on Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. After an unprecedented amount of requests over the last year, costs have continued to rise, and the outreach program has had to stop the intake of pets.
“This past year, we have received an unusually high number of requests for help and have tried hard to meet the demand,” SPOT President Christine Stransky said. “We are at about 50 now, and are unable to take in any new strays due to the cost of care.”
The SPOT program works to rescue dogs and cats in Wharton County with the help of volunteers in the community. They provide medical treatment to animals and rehome them when they are ready.
“Medical expenses, including vaccinations, supplies and monthly prevention meds have become more expensive,” Stransky said. “On top of that, the rescues have been sicker and require much more time and care.”
The rescue organization has had 18 cases of parvo among its rescues this year, a continued ringworm problem and its first case of distemper.
“Our medical expenses are about 35 percent higher this year than last, averaging between $7,300 and $10,000 a month,” Christine said. “We are hoping to raise at least $4,500 through these dinners.”
Tickets for the dinner are $12 each and include chicken fried chicken with gravy, green beans, homemade bread and buttered potatoes catered by Ben’s Chuckwagon.
Leeanna Shimek has volunteered at the SPOT for the last three years and is selling tickets to the event.
“We have a lot bigger problem in Wharton County than a lot of people realize,” Shimek said. “People will leave a pet or an entire litter out in the country, and by the time we pick them up, they may have already picked up diseases, are sick, or just need extra care. It all adds up.”
SPOT has worked with animal control to take in more than 40 pets this year, adding to the growing expenses.
For tickets to the dinner in El Campo, you can contact Shimek at (979) 332-8434, or they’re available at Coastal Plains and El Campo Animal Hospitals.
The outreach program does not just need donations. SPOT is still looking for volunteers and foster homes for the strays they have. They also have spay and neuter and trap, neuter, return programs to help with the overpopulation of dogs and cats.
“This is about a sense of community,” Shimek said. “We need everyone to realize that helping us is helping themselves. We want to keep homeless pets off the streets, but we need help to do it.”
Wharton tickets can be purchased by contacting Kathy at (979) 533-1082 or going to the Alamont and Wharton Vet Clinics.
The Wharton County SPOT program can be reached at 979-253-3446 or via email at wcspot@hotmail.com.
