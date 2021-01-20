Very cautiously optimistic was the highest note the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management could hit Tuesday as areawide COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped slightly.
It’s way too early to claim any victories, Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko said, but added hope comes in the way of vaccinations.
“We should be seeing more doses coming in, the government decided to start unloading doses,” she said.
El Campo Memorial Hospital has started vaccinating those over the age of 65 or with pre-existing health conditions that put them at high risk of contracting the virus which has swept the globe.
Supplies are extremely limited so far.
People can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination waiting list at El Campo Memorial Hospital by visiting their website at www.ecmh.org and selecting the vaccination button.
“Hopefully by now all of the health care workers got it,” Cenko said, adding the county is working on an effort to do a state vaccination clinic, but nothing has been solidified at this point.
Some H-E-B and Walgreens pharmacies reportedly should be getting doses in the future. Walgreens requires website registration as will H-E-B which currently reports being out of the vaccine.
The Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program has a waiting list as well as does OakBend.
Updated county COVID-19 case count numbers were unavailable as of press time as a result of the federal MLK holiday Monday. Updated county COVID-19 case count numbers were also unavailable as of press time as a result of the holiday Monday. The information should be released today.
Look to the Leader-News social media page and website for coverage.
In the meantime, recommendations remain the same, wash hands as often as possible, wear masks and social distance to help minimize risks.
