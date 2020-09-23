By EMILY LINCKE
Louise schools will no longer offer a COVID-19 remote learning option, except in specific instances, beginning Tuesday due to low student performance, district leaders say.
“This has proven to be a very unsuccessful attempt to support kids,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said Tuesday. “We have had the best of intentions, and our teachers have done a phenomenal job, but a very, very small number of the kids who chose remote learning are passing.”
Louise ISD has provided online and in-person options to students since the start of the 2020-2021 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but LISD administrators decided Monday night, after a discussion with the school board, to discontinue the remote learning program.
Several remote students are currently sitting at a grade of 10 or 15 out of 100 in their classes.
“Students are pretending to log in, they’re not doing their work, they’re not submitting work,” Oliver said. “Although we have the best intentions to help kids, they’ve got to help themselves.”
About 25 percent of LISD students enrolled in remote learning at the start of the school year. Louise Elementary has the highest number of online education students, at about 31 percent. Exactly 20 percent students at Louise High School and about 24 percent at Louise Junior High are learning remotely.
Louise ISD has not had any COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year, Oliver told the Leader-News Tuesday.
Students absent due to COVID-19 will be offered the option of remote learning, and the district still plans to switch to remote learning in the event of an outbreak.
“If someone tests positive for COVID-19, we’ll support them just like we support any other kid who is absent,” Oliver said. “If they’re out for an extended period, we may offer some online support and options.”
If Louise schools were to shut down due to the pandemic, as they did in March, the district would utilize an asynchronous learning model, where the student can complete lessons at their own pace. The school board approved the district’s asynchronous learning plan Monday, which is required by the TEA.
Previously the district offered asynchronous and synchronous, when educators teach students virtually in real-time, lessons through the remote learning option.
The decision to end remote learning was up to administrators ultimately, Oliver said, and the Texas Education Agency’s approval will not be required to discontinue the program.
The decision to end online learning should not impact the district’s funding unless students opt to switch to homeschooling or attend a different district’s COVID-19 online learning program.
“It could impact the number of students we have, which could impact our funding,” Oliver said.
Although online learning has been a difficult added workload for teachers to juggle, this was not the district’s motivation for terminating online learning, Oliver said.
“I’m not trying to make it easy for teachers,” he said. “I’m trying to make our kids successful. This is our job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.