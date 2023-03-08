Two people are in custody, one charged with attacking a law enforcer, after a drive-by shooting investigation led police to an Avenue I domestic disturbance.
The officer received only minor injuries.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Two people are in custody, one charged with attacking a law enforcer, after a drive-by shooting investigation led police to an Avenue I domestic disturbance.
The officer received only minor injuries.
The shots fired in the 700 block of West Fifth around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, March 5 didn’t appear to have hit anyone or anything, but witnesses told officers a specific type of white pickup was spotted fleeing the area.
Nothing was immediately located, but shortly before 3 a.m. an officer was dispatched to 204 Ave. I for “a man beating a woman. As officers arrived, they saw the male standing over the female assaulting her,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said, adding the disturbance took place out front of the residence where a white pickup was parked.
The man, 43-year-old Pablo Deluna Jr. of that address, was arrested on a charge of family violence - choking – at the time, and the event may have ended there.
But then the once victim – 35-year-old Minerva Deluna of the same address, took matters into her own hands, according to the officer’s report.
“The female opened the back seat of the patrol unit and started assaulting the male who was handcuffed in the backseat,” Urban said.
Officers quickly tried to stop the attack, but the woman reportedly resisted and, once arrested and being placed into the back of a different patrol unit, “she kicked an officer in the legs twice,” Urban said.
Once both suspects were restrained, officers turned their attention on the white pickup and found three handguns.
A charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon was added against Pablo Deluna.
At that point, Minerva Deluna faced charges of family violence causing injury and resisting arrest, but her night wasn’t over.
“Once at the jail, when officers took handcuffs off of the female, she hit one of the officers in the head with her fist,” Urban said.
The alleged act added assault of a peace officer to the charges against her.
Both were processed and shipped to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Minerva Deluna posted $25,000 in bonds and was released the next afternoon. Pablo Deluna Jr. posted $15,000 in bonds and was released about an hour later.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.