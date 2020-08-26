Visitors to Louise ISD’s care clinic can now utilize handicap parking and an easy-access entrance thanks to low-cost renovations completed by a local construction company this week.
District officials have been working on getting the parking lot renovated for about one year. The district sought bids from contractors to complete renovations for the campus’ western parking lot in front of the public Mid Coast WellCare Clinic. While other project bids came in at around $35,000, CIC Construction in Louise offered to do the work at cost.
“With the clinic addition, we really needed a safe parking lot,” Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “We’re getting all manner of people. Some are using walkers, some are elderly and then add to the fact that they may be coming to the clinic because they’re sick.”
Ivan and Clyde Townsend own CIC Construction and are former students at LISD.
“We wanted to do our part to help the school district since they’re such a big part of the Louise community,” Debbie Townsend, Ivan’s wife, said. “We’re happy to be able to help the community.”
The new parking lot will feature a handicapped parking section in front of the district’s clinic, and a flat, easy access section leading up to the entrance.
“We had a ramp before, and it had edges,” Oliver said. “If you’re using a walker or you’re not really paying attention, you could roll an ankle, so we got rid of that.”
Workers completed their final concrete pour in the lot Thursday. Oliver said he hopes to complete more fixes to the district’s parking lots next year.
“If it had not been for CIC, we would have had to do a small area,” Oliver said.
