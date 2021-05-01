El Campo ISD’s monthly school board meeting was filled with contract renewals, for school administrators and third party companies, Tuesday as the district prepares for the upcoming school year.
The board voted to approve administrator contracts for the upcoming school year. All of the current campus principals and assistant superintendents were approved to stay with the district, Superintendent Bob Callaghan told the newspaper Thursday.
Trustees reviewed Polasek Construction of El Campo’s application for the first payment for work on the Ricebird Weight Room Project in the amount of $675,524.10. The total contract amount for the project is $2,155,300, with the project starting in November and building expected to be completed by early August.
As part of the consent agenda, trustees opted to renew ECISD’s student athletics and accident insurance policy with the Texas Kids First program of Legend Insurance Agency LLC. The policy, which covers the 2021-2022 school year, will cost $37,905 annually with a catastrophic insurance premium of $1,560.
The annual cost decreased from last year’s rate, which was $39,900 in April 2020.
Also under the consent agenda, trustees renewed the district’s cafeteria service agreement with third party food service provider Aramark for the 2021-2022 school year. Aramark anticipates a budget surplus for ECISD of $43,186 compared to the 2021-2022 budget, according to the superintendent’s meeting notes.
The last time ECISD considered competitive bids being before the 2019-2020 school year.
Trustees approved revisions to board policy EIC local for the 2021-2022 school year. Due to the change, AP students will be required to take end-of-course AP tests to receive their weighted 7.0 scale GPA.
Currently, AP students are not required to take end-of-course AP tests. Since more students will be taking the AP tests due to the policy, the school district will be provided with more information about student performance and AP course quality.
Other meeting highlights:
• ECISD’s agreement with the Communities in Schools student outreach program for the upcoming school year as part of the consent agenda.
• Trustees reviewed invoices from SZH Architecture and Raba-Kistner Consultants, Inc. to the district for the Ricebird Weight Room Project. The most recent balances owed by the district to SZH and Raba-Kistner are $12,659 and $15,805, respectively, according to the meeting agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.