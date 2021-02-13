Officials want to know if 23 Wharton County residents are really dead and are looking to the state for answers.
The missing and presumed dead are people the Department of State Health Services say died as a result of COVID-19 virus. Information provided to the Wharton County Office Of Emergency Management, however, says 78 succumbed to the illness not the 93 recorded in state data.
“I have asked and asked for confirmation of deaths. If they would just tell me ages and cities so I could keep up with the statistics,” OEM Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko told county commissioners at their last session.
“(DSHS) keeps telling me to use the state number, but people want to know where were the deaths from,” she added.
The disparity between the state fatality number and the county OEM data has been a point of contention since the two entities began reporting pandemic data last year.
Cenko told commissioners the gap is unacceptable.
State officials said they would review data on Friday, Feb. 5, but for now county leaders have to wait.
“That’s an (alarming) difference,” Cenko said.
Friday, DSHS reported 95 Wharton County residents had died as a result of COVID-19.
The number of active cases, per the OEM, is now 170 with 63 of those in El Campo, six in Louise, one in Egypt, 37 in Wharton and 32 in East Bernard.
There are 72 new cases in the latest report with 76 recoveries.
The next free county wide testing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2450 N. Mechanic. Registration is required. The link is https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening or you can text DOCSTX to 41411.
Wharton County falls in Trauma Service Area Q covering the Greater Houston’s almost 6.7 million people.
“The hospitalization rate is 13.56 percent. This is the second consecutive day being less than 15 percent. Good news,” Cenko said.
When a region has a hospitalization rate above 15 percent a governor’s order limits restaurant capacity to 50 percent and closes bars.
Now, officials are waiting to see if illness rates stay low.
