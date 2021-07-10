As state leaders respond to higher illegal immigration rates at the Texas-Mexico border in recent months, local elected representatives pledged their support, even traveling to the border to survey the situation.
As of May, the number of U.S. Customs and Border Protection southwest land border apprehensions, expulsions and interactions with individuals who are ineligible to enter the U.S. is the highest it’s been in the last four years at more than 180,000 so far this year. These figures include interactions in all southern states lining the U.S.-Mexico border, and were about 23,200 in May 2020, 144,100 in May, 2019 and 51,862 in May, 2018.
Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March, in response to increased crossings and issued a disaster declaration on May 31 to kickstart building efforts for the border wall. Twenty-eight Texas counties are included in the declaration, with Dewitt, Goliad, Gonzales and Lavaca counties being the closest to Wharton County.
State Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, visited the Texas-Mexico border last week along with Abbott and other Texas politicians.
“I just returned from the border, and it is worse than (what is) being reported,” Stephenson told the newspaper.
State Senator Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, visited the border in March.
“The federal government is charged with border security, but the Biden-Harris Administration has failed miserably,” Kolkhorst said in an email statement. “Where the federal government has stood down, Texas will step up.”
Abbott plans to use about $250 million in state funds for the border wall project. The governor has been collecting private donations to fund the wall, with more than $459,000 being received as of June 23. The Texas legislature also allocated $1.1 billion in taxpayer funds for border security during its most recent session earlier this year.
Stephenson supports the use of private donations and federal funding for the border wall project and would not change any aspects of Abbott’s plan, so far, he said.
“We have to get the money from somewhere,” he said. “I advocate to use COVID CARES Act money.”
Parts of the wall constructed before Abbott’s disaster declaration cost between $26.5 million and $46 million per mile to build, according to the Texas Tribune.
Texas democrats have argued that Abbott’s decision to use his emergency powers for the border situation was an overreach of his authority. In a letter to the U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, sent June 28, 13 Texas Congress members asked that Abbott be stopped from using federal COVID relief funding for the border wall project.
“There never has been and never will be a constructive purpose served by Trump’s ideologically motivated, wasteful, destructive wall,” according to the letter. “We urge the Department of Treasury to make clear ... these recovery funds cannot be used for a border wall, fence, or similar installation.”
Kolkhorst also supports Abbott’s border wall plan, she said.
“Having surveyed the crisis first hand in March, the border must be secured now and I support the Governor’s new initiatives including finishing the Texas-Mexico border wall,” she said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety sent about 1,000 officers to the border after Operation Lone Star was launched.
“While the department does not discuss operational specifics, we continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds in order to make real-time decisions and will adjust operations as necessary,” according to an email statement from DPS press agents.
Since March, DPS has made 45,820 migrant apprehensions and referrals and 1,870 criminal arrests in the Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio, Big Bend and El Paso areas. More than 620 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine have been seized during Operation Lone Star in these areas along with 151 firearms.
The Leader-News filed a public information request with DPS for numbers in these categories for the same months in 2020 and 2019. The request was still pending as of press time Friday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents monitor 6,000 miles of the U.S. borders along Mexico and Canada, according to the organization’s website, looking for individuals trying to enter the country illegally or smuggle in illegal items. Since Texas leaders launched Operation Lone Star, CBP has continued to work with state law enforcement.
“CBP continues to leverage our longstanding relationships with state and local law enforcement, including deconflicting operations in the border region and responding to call outs from other law enforcement agencies,” a CBP spokesperson told the newspaper.
