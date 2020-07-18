City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jurvon Montgomery Bryant, 21, of 1515 Lilly was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Thursday, July 16 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 100 block of West Fifth. Officers seized less than a gram of cocaine and less than two ounces of marijuana. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Roberts between 6 p.m. Monday, July 13 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. A tote bag and its contents were stolen. Loss exceeds $200.
Breaking a window, thieves entered a home in the 400 block of South Liberty around 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 stealing a television, cellular phones, game systems and other electronics. Loss is estimated at near $3,000.
Cash and a debit card were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Merchant around midnight Wednesday, July 15.
A GMC Yukon was stolen from the grounds of VonDerAu Ford, 1912 N. Mechanic, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15. Loss exceeds $30,000.
Violence, weapons
A window was broken around 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 13 during a disturbance at Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F. No injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Xavier Diego Duran, 20, of 819 College was booked at 5:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 15 on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Gernard Raheem Girdy, 25, of 710 Queenswood Trail in Victoria was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Mark Angel Gonzales, 30, of 2904 Morgan in Victoria was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Jessie Marie Rodriguez, 22, of 1006 N. Deleon in Victoria was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Violence, weapons
Jeremy Bernard Holloway, 33, of 314.5 Palacios was booked at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 on warrants for resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Pete Rodriguez III, 36, of 1042 CR 406 was booked at 1:40 a.m. Thursday, July 16 on warrants for criminal mischief and assault causing injury.
Other
Tre Anthony Munoz, 19, of 6722 FM 1161 West in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:21 a.m. Monday, July 13 for evading arrest with a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.