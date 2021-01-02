City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Emiliano Salgado, 54, of 9410 Sharpcrest in Houston was arrested 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Officers dispatched to investigate a minor wreck in the 100 block of South Mechanic found Salgado. Processed, he was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Two teenage boys were arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as unlawfully carrying a weapon, theft of a firearm and criminal trespass around 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28. Officers had been dispatched to a trespassing report at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, and discovered the boys had broken into an unoccupied apartment. Marijuana and scales were seized. A check on the gun revealed it had been stolen from a vehicle. The teens’ statuses were unavailable as of press time.
Property
Devon Dwayne Colvin, 18, of 306 Shropshire was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 on warrants for theft in excess of $2,500 and theft less than $100 in value. He stands accused of being involved in an El Campo High School vehicle burglary on Dec. 5. In that case, a purse and its contents were stolen after a vehicle window was broken. Police discovered the active warrants against Colvin after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Colvin was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $12,426.31 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jaren Tristin Garcia, 19, of 108 E. Correll was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 on warrants for unsafe speed, being involved in a hit-and-run and two counts of no driver’s license. Processed, Garcia was placed on a payment plan and released that afternoon.
Violence, weapons
Aaron Anthony Escamilla, 20, of 810 Empire was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 for resisting arrest and failure to identify after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Identity theft was reported in the 300 block of South Mechanic. More than $400 in false cable charges were reported. The crime took place in May, but was reported Tuesday.
More than $400 in unauthorized charges on a credit card were reported at Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, around noon Friday, Dec. 18.
Two attempted vehicle burglaries were reported in the 1300 block of Emerald Court around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
A purse and cash were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Sue around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Loss exceeds $3,000.
A $350 Ruger pistol was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of West Norris between 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 and 10:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
A hit-and-run was reported at Miranda’s Tacos, 211 S. Mechanic, around 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28. An estimated $500 damage was done to a Chevrolet Camaro.
A Dewalt wood planer valued at $600 was stolen from the 500 block of Depot around 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
Violence, weapons
A disturbance in the 1400 block of Avenue I brought officers to the scene around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29. Family violence and a possible burglary are now under investigation.
Other
Police are investigating after an unattended toddler was found in the 1500 block of Lilly around noon Monday, Dec. 28. The child had not been harmed.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jon Eric Barker, 43, of 201 Ave. F was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:35 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
Patrick Sanchez, 32, of 607 Fahrenthold was arrested by WCSO at 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 for possession of a controlled substance.
Julian Fernando Valle-Villarreal, 31, of 603 Lundy was arrested at 4:07 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
Property
Joveun Jaray Bullock Jr., 19, of 1415 W. Norris was booked at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 on warrants for theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle.
Dylan Robert York, 17, of 714 McGrew was booked at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 on warrants for burglary of a habitation, unlawfully carrying a weapon and two counts of vehicle burglary.
Violence, weapons
Angela Marie Huerta, 37, of 812 N. Washington was booked at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 on a Fort Bend County warrant for family violence. She posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
