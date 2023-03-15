El Campo is about to be known for more than its cotton, rice and milo as ECISD students are bringing home large awards from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for two trios of poultry. The rest of El Campo’s entries placed as well.
The two El Campo FFA students, El Campo High School junior Kamryn Till brought home $300,000 for her pen of champion cockerels and Hutchins Elementary third grader Gage Wilson sold his Reserve Champion pullets for $175,000.
Thursday almost all Ricebirds were placed with the exception of Till and Wilson who were top two with their respective broilers and would be placed Friday at NRG. The top 100 of each pullet and cockerel make the sale. El Campo’s placings were: Aribel Zarate - pullet exhibitor, Keegan Bubela - 94th cockerel, Bethany Baker - 93rd pullet, Kasey Cerny 43rd pullet, Kinsley Cerny - 33rd pullet, Zane Wilson - 29th cockerel, Kyle Leopold - 13th cockerel and Brooklyn Leopold - 4th pullet.
This is Till’s third time making top cut for raising birds. In 2017, she was named Reserve Champion and in 2022 she was second place before pulling out Grand Champion this year.
“Winning Grand Champion pen of broilers at HLSR has been a dream of mine since I was awarded Reserve Champion in 2017. Big shout out to my family and all my chicken peeps who have supported my dream,” Till said.
After winning Grand Champion, Till is no longer eligible to enter the HLSR with her birds again and isn’t sure if more shows are in her future. According to the poultry pro, there’s no secret sauce for a perfect pullet, it’s just elbow grease.
“The secret is work, being in the chicken house all the time. You need to be in there and work with them. Measuring their feed and making sure they’re putting on weight,” Till said.
Gage started this year after watching his family raise birds and wanted to throw his hat into the ring.
“It was a family project. My mom, brother, dad and myself all went to the chicken house to take care of them,” Gage said. “(I learned) the bigger they get, the crazier they are. They would peck at your feet and follow you when it was time to feed and water.”
It was a family affair as Gage’s inspiration was there to see the sale.
“It was so exciting to be standing along side my brother as he was awarded Reserve Champion. Broilers are a family project and we all did our share of work in the chicken house to make this year a success,” Zane Wilson said.
The showing excited all the competitors as well as their teachers, who put in just as many long nights for the competitions.
“Not only did the Ricebirds have success in the poultry barn this year, but so did our fellow Wharton County kids. Eight 4H members, one East Bernard Brahma and one Boling Bulldog all made the sale as well. Wharton County is filled with great broiler families and feeders,” El Campo High School Ag Teacher Casey Wilson said.
