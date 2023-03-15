EC students’ chickens

Gage Wilson, third grade, and Kamryn Tills, junior (l-r) present their Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion awards they received from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. The pair is bringing home nearly $500,000 in sales from their birds.

El Campo is about to be known for more than its cotton, rice and milo as ECISD students are bringing home large awards from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for two trios of poultry. The rest of El Campo’s entries placed as well.

The two El Campo FFA students, El Campo High School junior Kamryn Till brought home $300,000 for her pen of champion cockerels and Hutchins Elementary third grader Gage Wilson sold his Reserve Champion pullets for $175,000.

