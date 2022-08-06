Neat, tidy and safe could be the motto moving into El Campo ISD’s new school year with safety precautions under way and as clothing rules involving jackets and shoes have been changing for 2022-23.
It’s been the year of security and, after several forums and board meetings, campus safety measures are going up as school begins.
Trustees approved shatter-resistant glass film and door reinforcements district wide.
Film installation at Northside Elementary started this week and it continues as of press time. The film allows a glass window to stay together, despite being punctured, and can help keep outsiders out. Other campuses will follow early in the school year.
Campus officials are asking parents picking up children to wait until the campus is ready to dismiss students to pick them up.
“No more early pickup or pickup changes after 2:30 p.m. Be prepared to show your ID when picking up a student before 2:30 p.m. The front office is closed to visitors and parents between 2:30-3:45 p.m. to allow for a safe and secure dismissal,” Myatt principal Mauri Couey said.
Despite the current heat wave, preparations for winter are already complete including restrictions on jackets and outerwear.
These items now have to follow the same dress code rules as other tops, meaning hoodies with chest size embroidered logos are out this year. Patterned jackets are allowed only if they exhibit Ricebird, college or military images.
In terms of footwear, middle school students can now wear backless shoes like their high school counterparts, while younger students still need to wear fully enclosed shoes.
Moving back into the 2022-23, COVID protocols are being lifted and field trips for Myatt are planned.
“(Trips) are coming back, field trips to more enclosed venues. We did a few last year, we could do whole school trips,” Myatt principal Mauri Couey said, adding “we went to the El Campo Museum, but we split the class. We basically had buses running back and forth every 30 minutes.”
Meet the teacher is fast approaching for El Campo students with Myatt, Hutchins and Northside elementaries all having their Meet the Teacher scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8: from 5-6 p.m., 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. respectively. Students return to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
