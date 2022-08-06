A Place For Everything

El Campo High School English teacher B.J. Swenson stocks her classroom up for a meeting of the English Department, Thursday. The tenth grade teacher spent most of this week, like her colleagues, organizing the classrooms and finished up just as the week came to a close as students’ return inches ever closer.

Neat, tidy and safe could be the motto moving into El Campo ISD’s new school year with safety precautions under way and as clothing rules involving jackets and shoes have been changing for 2022-23.

It’s been the year of security and, after several forums and board meetings, campus safety measures are going up as school begins.

