Count on foggy nights in El Campo, officials say, just so long as it’s not raining.
That fog comes from the nightly rounds of the city’s “Mosquito Assassins,” a group of Public Work crew members fighting the battle against biting bugs.
“We’re spraying (since Monday), and we will be spraying through the weekend,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said Monday, adding, “I’ve worked it out so that we will be spraying Saturday, Sunday and Monday (the entire Memorial Day weekend).”
City workers put out larvacides as well to help keep populations low.
The public can help by emptying anything in the yard that could have standing water from a yard ornament to abandoned tires.
The use of insect repellent is encouraged. State officials recommend using those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus/para-menthane-diol.
For comfort, it’s recommended people avoid being outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
Citizens can report mosquitoes three ways - on the city of El Campo website www.cityofelcampo.org/how_do_i/report_a_concern, call Public Works at 979-541-5075 or email kthompson@cityofelcampo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.