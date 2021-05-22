A $14.8 million Texas General Land Office grant awarded Friday to the City of El Campo will target Tres Palacios drainage concerns from U.S. 59 to Jackson Street.
The city will be required to supply slightly less than $149,000 in local taxpayer dollars as a match.
“We didn’t think we’d have a chance ... for the state to recognize our need and fund this large of a project in a rural area shows their concern,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News Friday.
The grant required dollars be used for flood mitigation projects benefiting residents with primarily low to moderate incomes who suffered storm damage between 2015 to 2017 including the battering by Hurricane Harvey.
“We just got the largest grant in El Campo history,” Mayor Chris Barbee told the Leader-News. “I want to thank City Manager Courtney Sladek and Public Works Director Kevin Thompson. They worked hard on it, and it paid off. This will have positive long-lasting effects for the community.”
El Campo City Council approved the grant application in October 2020, requesting $14,840,316.83 to widen the Tres Palacios from U.S. 59 to Jackson Street and line it with concrete. The Pinchot Street Bridge over the Tres Palacios will be replaced as part of the project along with culverts and drains.
“Definitely a huge win for the citizens,” Thompson said, adding, “(We’ve got) lots of work to do.”
Funding recognizes the need for land acquisition too, a stumbling block in the $7 million FEMA grant for Tres Palacios phase 1.
“We got what we asked for,” Sladek said, adding the pending effort will link to the first phase which improved the channel downstream of U.S. 59 and created a regional detention basin south of the city. That project was completed on March 9, 2020.
For the city to have funded phase 2 alone “would have put a huge drain on taxpayers,” Sladek said.
Engineering still needs to be finalized, but Sladek said she expected the project to move into the construction phase faster than phase 1. From surveying and preliminary design to the final concrete pour, the project calls for 540 days of effort.
“Land acquisitions will begin within the preliminary design and continue into and through the agency approval phase. The construction duration will be heavily dependent on weather as well as planned and phased around predicted rain events to minimize delays,” Jones & Carter Project Engineer Jared L. Biermann wrote in the grant application.
The GLO considered 290 funding applications. “While the GLO continues to rebuild homes and affordable rental properties lost to flooding disasters, we must ensure our communities are more protected in the future,” Commissioner George P. Bush said. “There is tremendous need, especially in coastal communities like El Campo, for assistance to increase public safety, prevent property damage, and minimize hardship on Texans during hurricanes and other storms. The first round of mitigation funding the GLO is announcing today (Friday) will go a long way in addressing that tremendous need in these majority lower income areas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.