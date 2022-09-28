Ghosts and Ghouls

Groups interested in participating can contact Amanda Harris at the ECPD station at 979-543-5311, the slots are limited and are assigned on a first-come first-serve basis.

Keeping youngsters safe is easier on Halloween thanks to the El Campo Police organizing their annual Trunk or Treat, but they’re always looking for more volunteers to help spook up the event.

The Trunk or Treat offers a space for young goblins to pilfer candies in a safe place under police supervision regardless of weather conditions.

