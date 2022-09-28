Keeping youngsters safe is easier on Halloween thanks to the El Campo Police organizing their annual Trunk or Treat, but they’re always looking for more volunteers to help spook up the event.
The Trunk or Treat offers a space for young goblins to pilfer candies in a safe place under police supervision regardless of weather conditions.
Businesses, churches or clubs that want to participate need to stay in the spirit of the season and stay dressed in costume handing out candy to the roving ghosts and ghouls at the El Campo Civic Center. ECPD asks volunteers to decorate a 12 by 12 booth, but not too bloody or scary for smaller trick-or-treaters.
“Right now we have 11 booths, the last one we had we had 30 booths. I’m still expecting around 30 booths. I’m hoping at least 20-25 booths. I’m trying to push right now because I don’t want to turn anyone away, I want as many people as possible to sign up now,” ECPD Trunk or Treat Coordinator Amanda Harris said, adding “We’re expecting at least 3,000. Usually we shoot for a higher number, the past three years we were planning for 2,000 and it was closer to three every time.”
El Campo 4-H, El Campo EMS as well as individuals have registered in the past as vendors to pass out candy.
There are prized awarded to the best three decorated displays so, getting spooky is absolutely encouraged.
“We’ll have police units there, generally we bring out at least one fire truck, EMS usually sets up their booth as an ambulance to where kids can walk through it,” Harris said.
Pre-packaged candies and drinks are a must for safety, so no homemade treats are allowed.
“(Trunk or Treat) is a safe fun environment for the kids, we try and interact with them as much as possible. You don’t have to worry about crossing roads and it gives the parents peace of mind, we want people to enjoy Halloween as much as possible and be as safe as possible,” Harris said.
Registration is still open and the free event runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday Oct. 31. ECPD asks that the displays and decorations be assembled and ready-to-go by 5:30 p.m. and cannot be left unattended.
Groups interested in participating can contact Amanda Harris at the ECPD station at 979-543-5311, the slots are limited and are assigned on a first-come first-serve basis.
