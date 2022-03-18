There weren’t any oysters, but that didn’t stop thousands from turning out for the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department’s Appreciation Supper Monday night at the civic center.
The event, officially a donor thank-you dinner, draws people from throughout the area, tickets go to those who have given to support the department.
“(The turnout) is absolutely fantastic. Our supporters are the best,” ECVFD Chief Jimmy George Jr. said as he kept tabs on whether there were enough fries and fish fillets for those making their way through the dine-in line.
Officially starting at 6 p.m., the event generally gets under way earlier, and this year was no exception.
The first diners received plates shortly after 5 p.m. with a steady line until around 7:15 p.m.
More than 1,100 plates were served to-go, according to ECVFD President Kenny Socha.
Previously, the event was known as the Oyster Supper, but was changed to Appreciation Supper many years ago after obtaining the tasty fare became difficult, according to Socha.
This year the department discovered they would be impossible to obtain one week before the event, Socha said, adding costs were on the rise too. Cooking oil, for example, went from $17 per container to $52.
“It’s not about the oysters. People wanted to support us. It means a lot to us,” George said.
Volunteers from most area fire departments along with the sheriff’s department and retired firefighters helped ensure all went smoothly despite equipment problems in back.
“We had 60, 70, 80 volunteers here helping,” George said.
Volunteers included instructors with the Texas A&M Fire School as well as students on Spring Break like Aubree Graeter of La Grange who was working the to-go line behind the scenes.
The ECVFD relies on donations to supplement tax dollars from the City of El Campo and Emergency Services District No. 1.
Many of those dollars are collected in the weeks leading up to the Appreciation Supper.
“The community came out and supported us,” Socha said.
