In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, the El Campo ISD safety committee is meeting in closed session to discuss potential security changes to school facilities and policies.
The committee is meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14 and discussing safety proposals to be submitted to the school board, at the next ECISD board meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20.
Residents have been contacting schools with security concerns and suggestions. “The common thread is the safety and security of the kids,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Superintendent Callaghan has been a central fact-finding figure on the committee. He walked the El Campo campuses with El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson and two of his officers to help the committee understand potential security weaknesses, May 25.
The committee will hear suggestions from school resource officers as well.
Tuesday’s session will be to discuss a preliminary set of proposals with law enforcement to be submitted at the next school board meeting.
The district welcomes suggestions from the public which could be considered at future sessions.
“I’ve heard from a lot of community members and I’ve tried to respond to everyone. We’re taking those to committee and reviewing them with the sheriff and police department. We’re getting people with expertise take the lead. Over the past two to three years the district has done a lot to improve the security but in no way are we through. We’re going to find issues and we’re going to address them,” El Campo board president James Russell said.
The committee consists of school officials: Rich DuBroc (a former high school principal) and James Russell; Superintendent Bob Callaghan, Network Administrator. Donald Oldag, Maintenance Director Jeff Balcar, Federal Programs Director Demetric Wells and Transportation Director Mark Freeman. As well as city and county law enforcement: city Emergency Management and volunteer fire department Chief Jimmy George Jr., El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson and Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.