Chamber set to announce next Citizen on Thursday

El Campo Chamber of Commerce is set to honor citizens for community service and volunteer work this Thursday.
To be announced are the Citizen, Achiever and Director of the Year.
The Achiever of the Year award is given to El Campo residents who “made an impact this year with volunteer work,” Chamber President Rebecca Munos said. The award is chosen by the chamber board of directors out of public submissions.
Previous winners were Angie Socha and Melony Cobb in 2020 for their work with the Adopt A Grandparent Christmas fundraiser.
The Chamber will also recognize the Citizen of the Year, a lifetime service award for people who have made an impact in their community through volunteer work or other community service. The recipient will be announced at the banquet. Citizen of the Year is chosen through an election of the former recipients of the award. J.J. Croix was the previous award recipient, in 2020.
Finally, the chamber will recognize the Director of the Year.
An award that recognizes a director of the Chamber of Commerce who went above and beyond in their duties to the community, chosen by a vote of the current directors. Ted Lieb was awarded Director of the Year in 2020.
“Our community has amazing citizens that deserved to be recognized for the good they do,” Munos said.
The Gala will begin at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and social with dinner at 7 p.m. followed by the awards program.
After a cancellation in 2021 due to COVID-19, the first since the Gala’s inception, the chamber directors are excited to honor another set of citizens. One award will be absent from this Gala, however.
“We won’t be awarding Ambassador of the Year this year because there weren’t really events for them to attend in 2021 because of the pandemic,” Munos said.
The Gala will be hosted at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.