The budgets for the 2020-2021 school year have been finalized by the El Campo and Louise school boards, and district leaders kept the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in mind when planning teacher’s salaries and substitute teacher pay.
On Aug. 25, the ECISD school board approved the 2020-2021 operating budget, with about $19.8 million budgeted for instruction, including teacher salaries. In the 2019-2020 budget, about $700,000 less was designated for instruction. This school year, ECISD employs 230 classroom teachers.
The district budgeted a 2.5 percent raise for teachers this school year. Teacher pay increases between two and three percent are typical for ECISD within the last couple of years.
As is typical of every school year, some Texas school districts offered teacher raises this year and others did not. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic caused budget uncertainty for many districts, including Houston ISD, which drew criticism this month for cutting down from their initial employee raise recommendation by $16.6 million, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The instructional total for the LISD 2020-2021 budget is about $3.2 million, including teacher salaries, compared to about $3.4 million in 2019-2020. This year the district has about 40 teachers.
LISD will not be offering teacher raises this year, in part due to the economic uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to district leaders. Instead, trustees discussed giving retention incentives in an August meeting. The retention incentive amounts will be decided upon around October or November.
Both ECISD and LISD increased the daily pay rates for substitute teachers due to the risk of subbing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really, to me, a potential state of emergency,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said on Aug. 17. “We’re going to have to have substitutes. If our teachers are out, we’re going to need to have somebody step in.”
“We really feel if someone is certified as a substitute, their compensation should be commensurate with their skill level as a highly qualified sub,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said at an August special board meeting.
The new daily rates for subs at ECISD are $80 for subs with a high school diploma, $110 for an individual with a college degree and $130 daily for certified teachers. The previous rates were $60, $75 and $90 daily.
Pay for LISD substitutes was increased to $100, $110 and $120 per day, depending on their credentials. The previous rates for subs were $80, $90 and $100 daily.
