Wharton County residents will be paying about $5 more for fire protection in the coming year.
The increase comes as a result of rising property values rather than a change in Emergency Services District No. 1’s tax rate.
“We’re going to go the same as last year – five cents,” ESD 1 Secretary Patrick Hlavaty said Tuesday.
The five-cent rate has been in place since 2017 when the fire district saw its first tax increase in decades rising from a three-cent levy.
Last year, the average home within the county-wide district was valued at $135,720 after a $5,000 homestead exemption was taken into account. This put the tax bill at $67.85 for fire protection.
Although the levy isn’t changing, the average new bill will be $72.60 based on the average home being valued at $145,200 after the homestead exemption, according to the Wharton County Central Appraisal District.
The ESD 1 tax generates about $2 million. Most of the tax funds generated will be distributed to the county’s eight volunteer fire departments in a formula based on coverage areas and number of calls.
Each department is required to account for how those dollars are spent. Most, according to Hlavaty, are used for equipment and insurance.
“Especially for these smaller departments, it’s the liability insurance,” he said.
Required equipment is becoming more and more expensive, he added.
El Campo and Wharton receive city funds in addition to the largest percentage portion of ESD income at 17.25 percent each.
Of the county’s eight volunteer fire departments, only two – El Campo and Wharton – receive municipal funding.
For the VFDs protecting the communities of Louise, Danevang, Glen Flora, East Bernard, Hungerford and Boling, ESD 1 dollars are the only guaranteed operating funds. The rest come from fundraisers, donations and grants.
Those efforts have been stymied by the social distancing rules associated with the global pandemic.
“They’re not having the big fundraiser. Everything has got to be to-go. Like in Hungerford, their fried chicken fundraiser. Usually they have inside and to-go with a raffle and auction. Now it’s to-go. East Bernard too,” Hlavaty said.
The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department traditionally holds its major event, the Appreciation Supper, in March. It took place before the COVID-19 closures started taking place in Texas.
“We encourage the departments to fund raise,” Hlavaty said. “It shows they are not relying only on tax dollars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.