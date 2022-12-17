Frozen Friend

Sophie Porter, left, makes a snowman in what’s left of Winter Storm Uri, last February. Wharton County residents are hoping they won’t have to deal with busted pipes again this February.

As a December cold front looms, and memories of Winter Storm Uri start coming back, residents may be happy to know a repeat of 2021 isn’t likely with a La Niña system still sitting in the Pacific.

It is still possible, however.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.