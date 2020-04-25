El Campo ISD officials will clarify the district’s next steps for graduation, at-home curriculum during the coronavirus outbreak and district contracts at Tuesday’s meeting, which will be held remotely.
The district closed on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic and since then students have completed curriculum using online lectures and remote instruction. The board will have updates on COVID-19 instruction and on El Campo High School’s graduation ceremony (see related story for more information).
Superintendent Kelly Waters will seek board approval to hire district employees for the 2020-2021 school year. She would have this power May through August if the board agrees to her proposal, as it did last year.
“They gave me the ability to hire staff so we didn’t have to have a board meeting every time we want to hire a teacher,” Waters said.
Third party contracts up for renewal will be discussed, including ECISD’s student accident insurance policy and food services contract. Waters anticipated the board will opt to remain with the same food service contractor.
“We’ve had a good relationship with them,” Waters said. “Excellent service and quality, so we plan on staying with them.”
During closed session, the board will consider approval of teacher contracts.
The ECISD school board will meet remotely Tuesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. To join the call, dial the number listed in the agenda, which is available online at V3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=241903.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.