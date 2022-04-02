After 33 days, a missing 15-year-old Louise girl has been found, reportedly unharmed.
She’s now safe, family and officials with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department say.
On March 28, Melody Vasquez, a Louise High School freshman, called a family member, her first contact with loved ones since Feb. 25, one day after she went to bed in the family’s home but never came out of her bedroom the next morning.
The Vasquez family reported her missing that same morning.
Monday, family raced to meet her in Houston, only to discover she was still wearing the black hoodie she was last seen in, although other clothing had changed.
While Melody Vasquez reportedly was shaken, she suffered no major physical injuries, according to family members.
Where she was during the intervening month and what she had been doing had not been released as of press time.
“Investigations are ongoing,” WCSO Sergeant Scott Grosser said.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s department at 979-543-1373 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Initial reports indicated that Vasquez may have been with a 15-year-old boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, but investigators have not been able to confirm this as of press time.
Houston was not include in the possible locations the two may have traveled to when a missing bulletin was released.
“On the behalf of the family, we want to thank everyone who helped look for Melody,” Perla Vasquez, Melody’s sister, said Friday. “We’re glad that she’s safe.”
Melody Vasquez has not issued a direct statement.
