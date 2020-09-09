Only 306 of the 1,285 COVID-19 cases in Wharton County remain active, according to information released by the county’s Office of Emergency Management.
Local reports still list 28 fatalities as a result of the virus still raging across the world, but the Texas Department of State Health Services posts 43 as of press time.
El Campo remains the community with the most active cases – 191 as of the Tuesday report. Wharton has 109. Active case counts match to county population density with 23 in East Bernard, 12 in Boling, four in Louise and Hungerford, three in Danevang and one each in Egypt, Glen Flora and Pierce as of press time.
By decade, people ages 20 to 29 and 40 to 49 in the county have suffered the most cases with 217 and 203 respectively. Of the 1,285 cases, however, 513 are age 50 and older.
