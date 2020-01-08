Sheriff hopefuls to face off in primary
Former Wharton County sheriff’s deputy Robert Macek is challenging incumbent Shannon Srubar for the sheriff’s post in the upcoming Republican Primary.
“I see working as sheriff as an opportunity to use law enforcement training and business skills I’ve sharpened over my life to make things better for everyone in this county where I was born and raised,” Macek said.
Macek started working for the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department in November 1990, sworn in by Sheriff Rudy Machala as a deputy and rising through the ranks from patrol sergeant and investigator to assistant chief of the jail division under Sheriff Jess Howell.
The jail and its overcrowding, he said, is an issue he started working with as a deputy. “I was involved in areas of planning and construction of the current jail including supervising contractors. We utilized tilt wall construction in designing the jail so an end wall of the building can be removed to allow up to another 144 beds to be added on to the facility. We were planning ahead ... to expand the county jail in a cost-effective way instead of having to start over and build a new one.”
Macek was named “Officer of the Year” by the Sheriff’s Department in 1994.
“I see a real need to get back to basics and focus on the fundamentals of good law enforcement like serving and protecting our communities and the people in them,” Macek said. “It’s hard to just sit back and watch what was a very good sheriff’s department continue to suffer as officers leave and morale declines.”
Macek left the sheriff’s department in December 2000, but continued to serve as a reserve deputy for three years. He currently serves as a reserve officer with the Wharton Police Department.
“If I had to choose just one of the big challenges I see ahead in an upcoming term, it would be reducing response times. I hear constantly from people who have called the sheriff’s office for everything from car burglaries to home break-ins to cows in the road, and how sometimes no officer ever responds to the call. Improving public safety all over our county, increasing patrols and reducing response times are top priorities,” Macek said.
Leaving full-time law enforcement, Macek took a post with Maxim Production Company in operations, going to Wharton County Foods following the buy-out of Maxim. There, Macek rose to general manager in 2010 overseeing more than 300 workers.
“The sheriff’s department seems to constantly lose experienced lawmen to neighboring cities and counties due to organizational issues and pay,” Macek said, adding that if elected, “on day one I’ll go through the budget line by line ... to eliminate unnecessary spending and get rid of any toys so we can put more resources toward helping officers.”
Macek left Wharton County Foods in 2014, buying his family’s vehicle repair business upon the death of his father.
The shop his father opened in 1970 is where Macek says he grew up “working and turning wrenches” alongside his father.
Born in El Campo, Macek graduated from Wharton High School. He attended Wharton County Junior College, and graduated from the WCJC Police Academy.
He holds an Advanced Peace Officer Certification, and will earn a Master Peace Officer Certification (the highest level in Texas) this year.
Involved in ranching for most of his life, Macek owns a small cattle ranch. He and wife, Stephanie, have four children: daughter Ashley (a high school Ag teacher and coach in Rosenberg), daughter Jamie (a senior at the University of Houston in Victoria), son Todd (a 2019 Boling High School graduate attending WCJC), and stepson Jake who is in high school.
Macek attends Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton.
“We should put plans in place now for growth in our county’s population as Houston continues expanding, so if our population starts exploding we aren’t suddenly struggling to meet demands for more officers. We need to think ahead now so we can keep our county safe in changing times,” Macek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.