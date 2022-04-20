El Campo police nabbed an 18-year-old man Saturday for the April 9 Bruns Street home invasion murder.
Officers aren’t saying what led them to the 806 August home of Francisco Rene Hernandez, only that he surrendered without incident and the investigating continues.
Hernandez was taken into custody at 2:39 a.m. Saturday, April 16 on a single count of capital murder by terroristic threat or other felony. He’s held at the Wharton County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond as of press time.
Hernandez is accused of trying to break into the 312 Bruns St. home of 80-year-old Emil James Korenek Jr. during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday, April 9. There the wheelchair-bound homeowner met the intruder, firing multiple rounds of shotgun shells loaded with birdshot before succumbing to injuries.
Korenek was discovered by a renter coming to pay later that morning. His cause of death has not been released.
Officers had previously told the Leader-News that at least two suspects tried to force their way into the home, but now only say the investigation continues.
Hernandez did not appear to have been hit by pellets when taken into custody.
“Based on our investigation, we think the intent was to either rob or burglarize the home,” ECPD Lt. Russell Urban said.
Korenek owned multiple houses which he rented out, collecting payment at his home.
Police aren’t commenting on whether anything was stolen in the robbery or if the intruder(s) fled after facing Korenek’s fire.
The murder weapon had not been recovered as of press time.
The public helped track and identify the department’s suspect, Urban said Monday. “We received numerous home videos and store footage that has been helpful in the investigation,” he said.
No one reported shots fired the night of the crime or a disturbance in the area.
People with information should contact ECPD Detective Arnold Terrazas at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app. Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
A Texas Ranger and the Wharton County District Attorney’s office assisted ECPD with the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.