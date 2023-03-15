Flamin’ Fish Fry

El Campo volunteer firefighter Chris Cadriel mans the fryer getting fish out to hungry dinner guests for the Annual Appreciation supper for the department’s donors Saturday. The department gave out around 2,000 plates of fried food that night.

People surrounded the El Campo Civic Center early on Monday evening to show their support for the city’s volunteer firefighters and dine on fried fish and oysters at the annual Appreciation Supper.

In excess of 2,200 plates were served, El Campo Volunteer Fire Department President Kenneth Socha said around 7:30 p.m. Monday as the civic center was already beginning to empty.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.