People surrounded the El Campo Civic Center early on Monday evening to show their support for the city’s volunteer firefighters and dine on fried fish and oysters at the annual Appreciation Supper.
In excess of 2,200 plates were served, El Campo Volunteer Fire Department President Kenneth Socha said around 7:30 p.m. Monday as the civic center was already beginning to empty.
Traditionally, people come early to the department’s annual thank you meal which involves filling tables and pushing a quickly moving line out into the foyer. The event isn’t exactly a fundraiser – no tickets are directly sold – but still marks the night firefighters collect a large number of donations.
Appreciation Supper tickets are given away to donors, there is no set price with some giving hundreds and others barely covering the cost of the meal itself.
With help from area volunteer fire departments, EMS personnel and law enforcers, volunteers made in excess of 1,000 dine-in plates in roughly two-hours in addition to about 1,000 for a to-go line. Each featured fried oysters, fried fish, french fries and coleslaw.
“It’s turned out great. Everybody is happy,” El Campo VFD Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
Just setting the oysters for the meal as a struggle for volunteers with supplies remaining questionable until just days before the event. Last year, plates only offered fish and the department members said they were happy to offer the complete menu again.
The ECVFD receives tax dollars from Emergency Services District No. 1 and the City of El Campo which owns and houses all apparatus at the Public Safety headquarters on the West Loop. Additional operational costs are paid for via direct public donation and grants.
