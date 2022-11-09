Wharton County’s voters made their wishes clear as final ballots were cast after press time Tuesday night.
With virtually all races on the ballot requiring at least multiple or, in some cases, statewide tallies, the El Campo Leader-News was unable to list results in this printed edition.
Election night coverage can be found at leader-news.com and on the Leader-News social media pages. Interviews with newly-elected officials and voting analysis will be published in the upcoming Saturday edition.
Wharton County has 25,895 registered voters with 8,403 (32.5 percent) casting early ballots – 3,744 in El Campo, 3,436 in Wharton and 1,223 in East Bernard.
Balloting was expected to be heavy over the 12-hour Election Day period Tuesday.
Wharton County’s next state representative in District 85 was decided Tuesday in a six-county race between Republican Stan Kitzman and Democrat Larry Baggett while the State Senator District 17 contest between incumbent Republican Joan Huffman and Democrat challenger Titus Benson covered eight counties.
Also on the ballot was Congressional District 22 where incumbent Republican Troy Nehls vs. Democratic challenger Jamie Kaye Jordan and for Ag Commissioner incumbent Republican Sid Miller challenged by Democrat Susan Hays.
Locally, analysis of the Louise ISD post winners will be presented Saturday.
