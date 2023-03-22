The Wharton Economic Development Corporation moved forward its four-year plan Monday.
“Our number one strategy is to bring developable sites to market,” Executive Director Joshua said. “We need to identify and define what those sites are. We need to enhance marketing materials of those sites. And we need to develop public-private partnerships to get those sites developed.”
Next on this list is recruiting retail businesses to town, followed by strengthening the school-to-jobs pipeline.
“The number one issue that businesses are facing today is their labor… We are working (schools) to make sure that the students who are attending those institutions are able to find jobs in the community when they graduate, should they so choose. And really conducting outreach to employers to make sure that they have the employees that they need,.”
Infrastructure investment is key in the plan with the EDC supporting the FM 1301 Extension project in Wharton.
The final part is to continue to help improve the downtown area.
“The Wharton downtown is our commercial core and speaks to a lot of the livability of our community,” Owens said. “It’s a big draw for our community.”
OakBend Medical Center CEO Joe Freudenberger gave an update on the project to upgrade facilities at the former Gulf Coast Medical Center facility it is now operating.
“We had planned to undertake a construction project last year and ran into the same problem that I’m guessing pretty much everybody is having with inflationary pressure,” he said, adding that as a result “we have rescoped the project to basically be two thirds of its original size, and rebid it and we’ve been able to get it in on budget.”
The plan would still bring general surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, cardiology and family medicine to Wharton.
“We’re in final stages of getting that project lined out with a new contractor, with the new scope, and I hope to have that project under way in the next few months and completed by the end of this year, if not sooner.”
