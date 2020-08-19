Property values throughout most of Wharton County rose slightly over the last year, according to data released by the Central Appraisal District. Recorded losses in Louise ISD, the Isaacson Municipal Utility District, Wharton ISD and Emergency Services District No. 3 likely will be felt by taxpayers when rates for the new year are determined.
Despite gains in other taxing entities, property owners may still not see any tax breaks.
“Average Homestead value increased, but not from appraisals,” Wharton County Central Appraisal District Chief Tylene Gamble said. “Last year’s appraisals were capped at the 10 percent increase, so this year the untaxed capped value rolled up another 10 percent or its market value from last year.”
City of El Campo’s overall property values are up about $10.6 million or 1.6 percent from last year from about $650 million to $660.6 million. In addition to that gain, there has been about $4.4 million in new development within the city limits and $736,364 collected during annexations.
The certified property values released by the CAD are used by tax assessor-collector’s office to determine the no new revenue rates, previously known as an effective rate. This is the levy needed to bring in the same revenue as last year based on the same tax – for the county’s 22 taxing entities.
Generally, as property tax values go up, tax levies go down.
However, this does not necessarily mean a homeowner would be paying less. With increased property values an individual homeowner’s bill could still wind up being more. For example: If a home is valued at $100,000, that homeowner would pay a $100 on a 10-cent levy. If the levy drops to 8 percent, the bill would, in theory, drop to $80. If the home value goes up to $125,000, however, the bill remains the same.
Setting the tax rates themselves is the domain of the assorted taxing entities, not the CAD.
“Each tax unit will now begin the process of budget reviews and adoption, as well as tax rate calculations and adoption,” Gamble said. “The Central Appraisal District is now operating in year 2021 and will begin inspections soon.”
Property tax levies account for about 33 percent of the revenue in El Campo’s General Fund. Sales tax rebates (a portion of the tax paid on items purchased within the city limits) generates the most revenue at about 45 percent. The rest is divided among franchise fees, permits, fines and other smaller sources.
Governmental entities in Wharton County range from county government and the city of El Campo to the West Wharton County Hospital District and the emergency services district funding EMS protection. Each will use property values to help determine a tax rate.
For the cities and county, sales tax collections will help make that determination.
“(The) main take away (this year is that), oil and gas is half of last year’s value, and the east side lost $17 million on a new TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) pollution control exemption on previously taxable value on Colorado Bend 1 and Colorado Bend 2 (generation plants) went down another 15.9 million due to an increase in usage of renewable energies,” Gamble said.
Other Cities, County
The City of Wharton’s values rose about $20 million from about $439.4 million to $459.3 million with about $11 million in new values and $7.4 million from annexations.
Wharton County’s overall values rose from about $3.67 billion to $3.71 billion with $42 million in new taxable value. That’s in comparison to an almost $288 million gain last year.
The City of East Bernard saw a roughly $2.1 million hop in values with $4.2 million in new development.
School Districts
El Campo ISD will rise about $10 million from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion with about $11 million in new taxable property. That’s in comparison to an almost $109 million or 8.4 percent gain in property values for last tax season.
In Louise, values are down about $3 million, but the district has about $2.6 million in new development.
Boling ISD property values are down about $2.6 million, East Bernard ISD up about $6.7 million and in Wharton ISD, values fell around $46.5 with just $4.7 million in new taxable development to offset the loss.
Wharton County Junior College’s taxing base rose about $10.6 million, a modest growth in comparison to the $238 million leap last year. New taxable value of about $33.7 million was recorded by the CAD.
Other Districts To Note
ESD No. 1 (funding all eight volunteer fire departments in the county) rose about $14 million in value while ESD No. 4 (funding EMS in West Wharton County) saw a booming $28.4 million gain in value. ESD No. 3 (covering East Wharton County ambulances) dropped $25 million and ESD No. 2 (covering East Bernard ambulances) rose about $10 million.
The West Wharton County Hospital District’s values rose about $21 million.
The Louise water district’s property values rose not quite $2 million while the Isaacson Municipal Utility District’s values dipped about $162,000, according to CAD figures.
