An alleged drug dealer gave El Campo police a helping hand Thursday, pointing the way to more than five pounds of marijuana during an El Campo traffic stop Thursday.
An illegal weapon was also discovered.
An El Campo police officer thought he was about to write a traffic ticket when he pulled over a silver Mercedes Benz in the 24000 block of U.S. 59 South around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
“It was a simple traffic stop for a traffic violation,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
It might have stayed that way too, until “the driver became nervous and later admitted he had marijuana and a gun in the vehicle,” Urban said.
The drugs were found separated into multiple small bags. A pistol and ammunition were also recovered.
Darelle Laron Williams, 45, of 3509 Gayle in Victoria was arrested at 9:26 p.m. for possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
He posted $30,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
If convicted, Williams faces two to 10 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $10,000.
