Labors To Face

Whether it’s a tree downed by a storm or other everyday emergency, El Campo Public Works staffers like Paul Kaillina, above, stay on constant call to serve the public. They are “Always Ready” as their motto proclaims.

Whether the mission is assassinating a few million mosquitoes or making sure the water keeps flowing, city workers are on duty as most of El Campo and the nation enjoy the Labor Day holiday.

They come from different backgrounds and joined the City of El Campo staff for a variety of reasons. Now they live by one motto: “Always ready.”

