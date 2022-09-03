Whether the mission is assassinating a few million mosquitoes or making sure the water keeps flowing, city workers are on duty as most of El Campo and the nation enjoy the Labor Day holiday.
They come from different backgrounds and joined the City of El Campo staff for a variety of reasons. Now they live by one motto: “Always ready.”
“Most of us do it because we enjoy it. It’s hard to find a career that you love doing,” said Utilities Crew Chief Jacob Gonzalez, who is one month shy of eight years with the city.
Facing The Heat
Gonzalez was fresh out of high school when he applied with nothing but a few fast food restaurants to list on his resume.
Now he repairs water systems among other duties. “Best part of this job (is) the satisfaction of the services we provide and have to offer,” he said.
And while satisfaction of a job well done may be wonderful, the heat is another matter entirely. “The heat, it’s the worst,” he said.
Licensed To Kill
Working for the city was somewhat of a career shift for Bubba Baker, who had been at El Campo Spraying Inc. for nine years before applying.
“I was looking for a job with good benefits and the city came to mind,” Baker said.
Hired in the two-man vehicle maintenance department and later becoming its chief, Baker is now a 26-year veteran leading up the self-styled Mosquito Assassins crew as well.
For years, the City of El Campo’s budgets referenced a “Bubba Factor” a line item funding mosquito control out of the vehicle maintenance budget.
Day to day he cares for everything from police cruisers and ambulances to public works trucks.
“I see it a lifetime career. I love my job and the people I work with. And it is hard to teach an old guy new tricks,” said Baker, who is also an El Campo volunteer firefighter.
Another Day In The Neighborhood
Vance Miller will be taking care of the city’s parks over the holiday, doing everything from clearing out trash to the not-exactly joyful task of refreshing bathrooms.
Weekly he looks after park landscaping and mowing, a task he’s been doing for the last three years.
“I like the job, lots of opportunities. I can see myself here for a long time,” Miller said.
Mowing a park may seem easy – if you can stand the heat or the biting cold of winter winds– but there’s a lot more to making Legacy, Friendship and the other parks inviting places to be. “(It takes) constant care,” he said.
Miller had worked at Walmart for seven years before applying at the city. “(I was) always looking to something with the community to make a difference in the world,” he said.
Quality: Job One
Paul Kallina has spent seven years in the Street Department working as a maintenance operator, coming to the city from Rinker, a precast company in Sealy.
“I drove 50 miles one way,” he said, adding, “(I was looking for) a future and not to have to worry about layoffs like my last two jobs.”
Kallina helps rebuild roads and fills in as needed when on call.
The most challenging part? “Doing things I have not done before, sometimes it’s a little nerve-racking, but very rewarding when I learn how to do it,” he said. “The people I work with, We’re like a family. And I like the different hats I get to wear when I get to work. I love trimming trees, striping, reconstruction of roads, it doesn’t get old.”
The public wants things done quickly often, he said, but some things take time. “You have to do it in steps.”
Putting it all together
Each holiday a crew is assigned covering the hours, the tasks and routine emergencies of the days when most are firing up grills, twisting caps off their favorite beverages and settling in for binge watching football or movies – if they’re not out dropping a lure somewhere that is.
This year Baker, Gonzalez, Kallina and Miller get the duty. More will be called in if conditions slide from a line break here or there, to major issues.
“El Campo Public Works will be there, as they always are, during disasters and in the middle of the night, when trees fall, or a water main breaks, or your sewer stops up, 24-7-365,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson told the Leader-News.
Thompson is a 30-year veteran of the City of El Campo, a fifth generation road builder.
He spent 10 years in the street department before transferring to utilities.
Facing the heat and cold? Thompson has done that. He’s been there for the holiday shifts too and still, at times, responds to those everyday emergency situations like a major line break ripping apart a street.
Thompson is both the chief and one of the team.
“This Labor Day, Public Works will be serving our community by providing and maintaining our road infrastructure, clean water, utilities, emergency response operations and other essential services,” he said.
Welcome To Tomorrow
With a forecast for heavy rain starting today, minor street may be possible if training occurs over the area.
Storm drains will have to be checked and cleared of debris.
If the rain goes around El Campo, mosquito spraying is on the agenda along with keeping the parks ready for visitors.
“This is the only job I look forward to coming to every day. If you love your job it is not work,” Kallina said.
Gonzalez added, “You come to work everyday and after hours when needed,” saying he planned on making it a lifetime career.”
