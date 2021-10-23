Trash crews are now hauling away El Campo citizens’ brush piles left over when the last company left town. The one-time, city-funded effort, however, only covers about 200 residences.
The goal is to collect everything left over as garbage collection duties transferred from Waste Connections to Texas Disposal Systems on Oct. 1.
“TDS is picking up the brush, this cost will be absorbed in the Waste Connection contract,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Thursday.
Estimated to cost $30,000, the effort is expected to take about two weeks “to recover all of the brush that was identified as outstanding on Oct. 1,” Sladek said, adding those funds will be subtracted from the last bill owed Waste Connections.
Anything set curbside after the transition is expected to be cut, bundled and tied, weighing no more than 40 pounds per bundle.
El Campo resident Kyle Citzler didn’t know about bundling and tying regulations when he cut “eight or nine pickup loads” of branches a few weeks ago.
TDS spread the word about new trash/brush collection regulations via a single sheet of paper taped to each new polycart.
“My wife brought the (new) can in,” Citzler said, adding he doesn’t know if his cart included the sheet. He didn’t see it.
Finishing a weekend of tree trimming, he called for collection. Instead, a yellow sticker was placed on the drying brush.
“It was a complete shock to me that the city wouldn’t pick up the brush,” Citzler said. “Then I tried to get estimates from third party people (to remove the brush). The claim (the company) made was that the city adopted new waste removal (ordinances).”
The new ordinances prohibit him or any other family from hiring the cheapest rolloff container, loading it up and having it hauled away.
Only TDS containers can be summoned. The new trash company was given exclusivity on collection within the city limits, a monopoly that includes brush and/or construction/remodeling waste.
That monopoly isn’t unique nor is requiring residents to cut, bundle and tie brush. For municipalities, Sladek said, the two requirements are the norm.
“TDS does have a grapple truck, the contract, as it always has, had the provision of bundling. This was not unique to TDS,” Sladek said.
Waste Connections had exclusivity until 2019 when concerns arose over its ability to collect brush.
Hiring a lawn service type crew to gather his brush up and haul it away would cost in excess of $500, Citzler said, dollars the family thought it was saving by doing the cutting themselves.
Cutting up what has already set curbside for weeks and tying it into bundles weighing less than 40 pounds each would take hours, maybe days.
“If city council would like to come cut brush, we would be happy to let them,” Citzler said, adding he thinks once per month brush collection via a grapple truck would permanently solve the problem.
The city is revisiting trash to address residents’ concerns, according to Sladek, but there’s no guarantee of any changes to the current contract.
“We’re evaluating future direction at the Solid Waste Committee meeting (next week), I would expect this to appear on an agenda in November,” Sladek said, adding, “This (the collection of old brush) is an immediate solution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.