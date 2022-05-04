Jam out on court square, Saturday

The way has been paved for the Monterey Square Business Association to host its first Farmers Jam Fest on Saturday, May 14, on the courthouse square in Wharton.
Permission to use the square and electricity was granted by the Wharton County Commissioners Court Monday. That evening, the Wharton City Council approved the festival and granted street closures, waived permit fees, allowed for advertisement on Highway 59 and agreed to provide waste containers and trash bags for the event.
“They are looking to highlight the talents of local craft vendors. And so the event sponsors are planning for live music and food vendors,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
“The association is trying to start a spring event as we do every fall we do the Wine Fair, the second Saturday in October and we’re trying to do a spring event the second Saturday in May,” Terry Arceo told city council. “And so we’ve come up with the Farmers Jam Fest where we can have artisans and crafters and people that make all these homemade goods have a vendor spot and judging contest and stuff on the square; stuff to bring locals out with their homegrown items. We were looking at street vendors, food vendors, a judging area and some live music.”
Both the city and county unanimously approved the requests for the festival.
