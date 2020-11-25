As COVID-19 cases spike across the country, El Campoans are preparing to take a break from the stress of 2020 and safely celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday.
The safest option for Thanksgiving this year is to gather with only members of your household, or to host phone and video calls with other family and friends, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Traveling or holding large gatherings are not recommended, and increase the risk of catching COVID-19 or spreading it to those around you.
El Campoan Amy Leal plans to hold a modified version of Thanksgiving Thursday due to the ongoing pandemic. She will chat with her loved ones on a video call that day, instead of meeting in person.
“Giving God praise for my family and dear friends,” Leal said via the Leader-News Facebook page. “Thanksgiving will be kinda lonely, but our health all around is more important.”
If gatherings are held, the CDC advises keeping them small and outdoors. Masks should be worn and social distancing should be practiced when around people who are not members of your household.
Single-use cups, plates, napkins and utensils should be used, and as many attendees as possible should avoid entering the kitchen where food is being prepared. The CDC also recommends asking guests to bring their own food so that members of different households do not share food.
Patrick Nagel of Cuero will be spending the day doing the traditional Thanksgiving activities with his wife and daughters.
“Just us and the girls,” Nagel said on the Leader-News Facebook page. “But we’re planning a feast.”
For those who decide to travel, the CDC recommends getting a flu shot and wearing a mask in public places. It is also recommended to stay away from people outside of your household, and being outdoors can also reduce risk of COVID-19 spread.
Stephanie Smaistrla Lyford of El Campo will be spending the holiday in the great outdoors this year. She and her family are staying on campgrounds about 40 miles away from home, in Sheridan.
We are “enjoying time outdoors away from the busyness of life,” Lyford said.
For a complete list of CDC holiday recommendations, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.
