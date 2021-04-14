Another night of magical memories came and went Saturday, as Louise High School students danced the night away for their 2021 prom.
LHS’ “fairy tale” themed prom was held at El Campo event venue the Rustic Chandelier, with juniors and seniors invited to attend. About 46 students showed up, making attendance on par with previous years.
Starting at 8 p.m., the venue was filled with music, refreshments and fun for students and their families.
“Granted, we’re a little bit different than the rest of the schools within Wharton county as far as the mask aspect of it, but I think the kids are just glad things are going back to normal school-wise, activity-wise, just life in general,” Junior Sponsor Brittany Ross said.
Louise ISD lifted its mask requirement on March 10, when Gov. Greg Abbott ended the statewide mandate. Students were allowed to wear face coverings to the dance if they chose to, but it was not obligatory.
The night began with the grand march, a local tradition where students lined up and walked into the venue, showing off their dress attire. Mother-son and father-daughter dances followed, with parents joining their kids on the dance floor to music selected by local DJ Blake George.
After hours of fun, seniors cast their votes for the 2021 Prom Queen and King. Voters selected from a list of 12th grade students, ultimately crowning Avery Lewis as Queen and Daylon Machicek as King.
A group of LHS juniors decorated the venue on Friday, the night before the dance, decking the space out with greenery, roses, lanterns and twinkly lights in accordance with the fairy tale theme.
“They were really happy with how everything turned out,” Ross said. “They worked really well together.”
Students have fundraised throughout their high school career in preparation for prom and other upperclassmen events. The biggest fundraiser contributing to prom this year was the annual Junior/Senior Serve event, which was held Feb. 13.
About 22 juniors participated in the event, serving dinner to 250 guests and providing entertainment for the evening.
“The kids raised a lot ... Enough for prom and to have plenty left over for their senior trip next year, as well as their senior gift, their shirts and enough left over for them to have Project Grad stuff afterwards,” Ross said.
Junior sponsors for 2021 are Ross, Venessa Gaona, Danny Gaona and David Menefee. Grade-level sponsors are rotated every four years.
