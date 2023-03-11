A developer incentive program for clean energy efforts goes before the El Campo City Council when they gather Monday night.
Council will hear from Dub Taylor, of Texas Pace Authority, on a Property Assessed Clean Energy program that, if approved, could be used by developers in a designated area.
The program allows those developers to levy a not-quite-tax against tenants or incoming businesses to pay a portion of the costs.
Monday, council will decide whether to proceed with the program which is only available to commercial and business property or developers of housing projects with at least five units. Eligible improvements include high-efficiency HGAC, water systems and lighting upgrades.
The program is currently used in Fort Bend County.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council is:
• Blight report update: An update on the city’s ongoing blight fight will be presented by staff.
• Part of Election Gone: As District 3 Councilman David Hodges is unopposed in his bid to return to council, that portion of the municipal election will be canceled. The May 6 election will continue for the other three council districts, all of which are contested.
• Retirement Recognition: Council is expected to salute Larry Staff on his retirement. A master electrician and retired El Campo volunteer firefighter, Staff worked in the city Inspections Department for 19 years serving as the fire marshal and electrical inspector during portions of his years there.
• A computer lease will be considered.
