Early budget talks have the El Campo City Council gathering early Monday for a 5 p.m. workshop, followed by discussions of water tower maintenance and police cruisers at the standard 6:30 p.m. meeting.
The workshop will be “a budget overview for 2022 and the capital improvement plan,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Thursday.
Full development of the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget will require a finalized property values figure from the Wharton County Central Appraisal District, but that won’t be anticipated until July 25.
Overall property values will be needed to set the tax rate for the coming year.
Currently, the city has “just estimates,” Sladek said, but added, they are “favorable at the moment.”
If property values rise, the city may be able to lower the overall tax rate, or keep it at the same level. It’s no guarantee that a homeowner will see any savings, however, that will depend on how much their individual property rises in value.
If property values drop, the tax level will likely rise.
No action is anticipated as a result of the workshop which will be held in council chambers, 315 E. Jackson, and is open to the public.
Immediately following the workshop, city council will move onto its regular 6:30 p.m. session.
A proposed water storage tank maintenance program tops agenda items with staff asking for a 10-year agreement with Maguire Iron.
“A multi-year agreement would provide a planned approach to the repairs and maintenance of all six water storage tanks, as well as the ability to spread the cost of major renovations,” Personnel Director Rene Garcia said in his memo to council.
El Campo PD requests two new Dodge Charger patrol units at a total cost of $97,438.
If approved, Sladek said, the purchase “funds would be utilized from excess sales tax receipts ... Currently, sales tax is trending at a 19.12 percent increase over last year. It is projected that the sales tax receipts will exceed the existing budget target by over $500,000.”
Staff is asking to proceed with the purchase now due to limited vehicle supplies at dealers.
The El Campo Little League will host the State Tournament at El Campo Legacy Fields on July 16 to 22 and is asking the total $1,500 fee for exclusive use of the park be waived.
“This particular tournament will result in approximately 2,000 visitors per day to the city, providing a cash infusion to the local economy. Staff recommends the reduction or removal of the Special Event fee for this particular event,” Garcia said.
Monday’s agenda calls for appointments to be made to the Adjustment, Parks, Recreation and Community Services and Grievance boards.
A report on future emergency generator placement is anticipated and a closed session will be held to address the conduct of District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Longoria Vasquez who was arrested earlier this month after refusing to comply with an El Campo police officer’s orders (see related story).
