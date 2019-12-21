Area Congressman Michael Cloud joined the ranks of the Republican Party Wednesday voting unanimously against the impeachment of President Donald Trump – although that wasn’t always certain.
Cloud, R-Victoria, apparently made his mark incorrectly on the unusual paper ballot during the first vote.
The District 27 U.S. representative quickly corrected his vote although it was reported during the live coverage of the event, prompting Cloud to issue an immediate social media statement against the impeachment.
He later told newspapers, “Despite unfair and, even at times, secret hearings, the investigation uncovered no evidence that the president committed impeachable offenses. Instead of legislating and working on behalf of the American people, we’ve seen a single-party effort in Congress to remove a sitting president. Even Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi acknowledged that the impeachment effort began two and a half years ago, long before the president’s July 25th phone call.”
Charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Trump’s impeachment will now move to the senate for trial where Republicans outnumber Democrats 53 to 47.
There two-thirds of the senate must concur for the impeachment to be successful following a trial with the chief justice presiding.
Texas Senator John Cornyn spoke against the method of the Democratic-led impeachment prior to Wednesday’s vote and called Rep. Pelosi’s statement that impeachment articles may be delayed before heading to the Senate “bizarre.”
The House must approve a resolution naming impeachment managers for the effort to be moved to the senate for trial.
Pelosi has said such a move would be to ensure a fair trial rather than dismissal by the GOP-led senate.
Senator Ted Cruz said Thursday, “Yesterday was a very, very bad day for Democrats and it was a bad day for the House of Representatives and for the country.”
He told Fox News he was fine with Pelosi not sending the articles of impeachment to the senate. “Don’t send them; that’s alright, we actually have work to do. Some of us are showing up fighting for more jobs, for higher wages, for the working men and women who elected us,” he said.
