Eight months after he bought a long-vacant building on East Jackson Street, Brad Hubenak got a letter from the city saying he had 45 days to fix it up or face court action.
It’s not fair, Hubenak told council Monday night.
City leaders agreed.
Fallout from El Campo’s blight battle, the letter found an unintended target, officials said, adding property owners who’ve done nothing about dilapidated buildings for years, in some cases decades, are the ones actually in the program’s sights.
“I think we should give the man a reasonable amount of time to do it,” Councilman David Hodges said.
Outgoing Mayor Randy Collins declared war on blight two years ago, with council uniting in favor of the cause.
But now, staff said, they need clearly defined objectives and enough ammunition to get the job done.
Properties along the city’s two main retail corridors have been identified as mission one in the battle of the blight.
That’s why the issue came before council Monday night, City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding, “We wanted to get direction from council.”
As mission one continues, however, one of the targeted properties happens to be the long-closed Kruppa’s liquor store purchased this year by Hubenak.
There the old security fencing still stands in the window frames, but the vandals, or perhaps hopeful burglars, long ago shattered the glass. The building needs a new roof, lots of sprucing up and much more than pot-holed filled dirt surrounding it.
That’s why this building’s owner, along with the owners of 24 other properties on the Jackson Street corridor, received warning letters recently.
“I’m working on it, but it’s not going to happen overnight,” Hubenak said. “For 14 years, it sat vacant. I’ve had it eight months and I’m getting a letter ... I know what needs to be done, and it’s going to get done.”
Hubenak received thanks for his efforts and assurances that the letter he received was more fallout than concentrated fire.
“If something has sat vacant 15 to 20 years (owners should be receiving letters with the full support of council),” Councilwoman Gloria Harris said. “We need to go back and clean this up ... If somebody buys a property, I think (they) should have more than 45 days.”
The ordinances used to fight blight are likely to be strengthened.
Monday, staff presented several proposed changes covering not just buildings, but also exterior property. Proposed ordinances cover everything from basic cleanliness like rodent and garbage control to requirements that all doors and windows be actual functional doors and windows and not gaping holes or simply blocked by plywood.
Other proposals call for taking action against property owners with deteriorating buildings with leaning walls or canopies, marquees and fire escapes, porches or balconies, and, of course, rooflines.
“Nobody has a problem with the code ... it’s the timeline we’re discussing,” Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez said, adding she’d also like to see more stringent penalties for repeat offenders.
“We want to make the community look better,” Collins said.
The city also hopes to be able to work with property owners, Planning Director Jai McBride said, seeking grants.
“Give me a grant. I’ll fix it tomorrow,” Hubenak said.
Hubenak’s property has already been counted as a win, McBride told council, adding that significant improvement has already been seen there.
Mayor Pro Tem Philip Miller and Councilman John Hancock Jr. were not present for the Monday session.
