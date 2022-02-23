ECISD says no political stance found in district history lessons

El Campo schools will not take a political stance on the national debate over Critical Race Theory teaching and history.
Critical Race Theory holds that race affects how a person is treated by the courts.
National groups like The 1619 Project and The Heritage Foundation are debating CRT while nationally state legislatures are considering banning it from schools. El Campo schools are dedicated to sticking to facts and not taking political stances.
“It’s taken on a context that’s political in nature. CRT is an academic theory that I haven’t studied. I have no opinion, there’s a mixed perspective on what (people) are talking about,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Educational standards change based on what lawmakers decide children should be taught and how it should be presented in schools.
“We have to think about what’s best for the kids and what they need to know. As diversity increases nationwide, we have to respect that change,” Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Alicia Stary said.
ECISD administration follows the Texas Education Agency standards set by the Board of Education, which does not include CRT instruction.
“(We are) sending educational resources focusing on (student’s) education levels. Bringing focus on activists for example slavery abolishment and the Civil Rights movement,” Stary said.
As opinions differ on what and how students are being taught, there are ways for parents to understand what schools are doing in the classroom.
“If (parent) concerns are specific to what their child is learning, start at the campus level. They can give more specific clarification. Elementary schools have active PTO meetings. Each campus has site-based committees, consisting of community members, businesses and parents. People can speak at public comments at board meetings,” Stary said, adding, “This community is very supportive. We respect people’s opinions and perspectives. We are not trying to cause controversy.”
Board meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of every month and accept public comments.
Demetric Wells, El Campo’s past high school principal and current middle school adminostrator said “I think that everyone talked about how much local control schools have, you see legislators and politicians effecting them. Public schools are under attack and always have been. It’s somewhat warranted if the results the schools are producing are inadequate.”
When students are taught Social Studies; they learn about history, government and politics and how those things change how society grows.
“When teaching Social Studies, you can cause a societal shift, kids pick up that. As Social Studies changes, it will always have an effect. We talk to Social Studies teachers every election and tell them to be cautious,” Wells said.
Texas has been working on several bills that would change how Social Studies is being taught. The most recent bill passed and the current standard for the Texas Education Agency is HB 3979.
Signed by Governor Abbott in June 2021, HB 3979 added provisions that prevent teachers from being forced to discuss debated issues or giving school credit for student involvement in political activism.
