One Louise rancher thought she had seen all the craziness 2020 had to offer until, in mid February as freezing weather blew into Texas, she found that one of her cows had given birth to rare triplet calves.
Linda Henderson of Louise owns a small cattle herd of five heifers and one bull. On Feb. 19, one of Henderson’s heifers gave birth to two female calves and one male calf, as Wharton County thawed from the winter storm.
“To find the third one was like, ‘wow,’” Henderson said. “I couldn’t even think ... It was like I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I don’t know. It was breathtaking.”
The heifer that birthed the triplets is 12 years old, and Henderson has owned her since she was two.
The calves were not a product of artificial insemination, Henderson said. They were fathered by the one bull she owns in her herd. Henderson’s cattle aren’t purebred, being part Brahman.
Henderson said no one that she told about her cow’s triplets could believe the news. She sent photos to Billy Schwertner, a Wharton livestock auctioneer and Houston cattle rancher, not long after the calves were born.
“A cow may have twins a couple times in its life, but for it to have triplets is pretty uncommon,” Schwertner said.
Cases of heifers giving birth to triplets have been reported in Texas and in other states, with many estimating the odds of cow triplets at about 1 in 100,000.
A farmer in Iowa, whose cow gave birth to triplets in 2019, estimated the odds of a cow surviving a triplet birth is about 1 in 400,000, according to the area ABC News affiliate KCRG.
Unfortunately, one of Henderson’s heifer calves was not alive when it was found; likely stillborn, she said. Thinking maybe the third calf belonged to another heifer, Henderson checked the rest of the animals in her herd, but found no evidence another cow had given birth.
Henderson grew up around cattle since she was young, and several of her family members raise cattle. She feels respect for her animals, she said, and has observed their intelligence as they communicate with each other nonverbally.
“A cow has its own little language,” she said. “It nudges its babies to get them to go in the direction they want them in. They’re just like a mother.”
The animals are Henderson’s livelihood, but she knows they can be dangerous too. She previously broke a hip after being kicked.
“Whether they’re bulls or cows, they have this free spirit,” Henderson said. “And it’s soothing to watch them intermingle. Some of them are like having pets – that you’ve got to watch, because they have legs and they will kick you.”
Henderson plans to keep the calves until they grow up. Once they get to be around 400 pounds, she will likely sell them, but Henderson won’t likely forget the calves’ unusual birth story.
“This is just the craziness of 2020 and 2021,” Henderson said.
