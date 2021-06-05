Steady scattered downpours continue to fall on already soddened ground throughout Wharton County today, raising flooding concerns.
Between three and five additional inches are predicted, according to the National Weather Service, but that’s not a guarantee, Wharton County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said Thursday. “Somebody is going to get 10 to 12 inches of rain. You hope that it doesn’t fall on you or upstream. We’ll be closely watching.”
In rural Wharton County, Sandy Creek in northwest Wharton County along with the East Mustang Creek near Louise and portions of the Tres Palacios are of concern, he added.
Drainage improvements on the Tres Palacios just south of El Campo have made a big difference in town, City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said Thursday. “Those improvements have been able to contain floodwater within the existing floodway channel so far. Even with some of the high rainfall rates we’ve seen,” he said, adding, “I do not wish to test its limits though.”
The Lower Colorado River Authority rain gauge in El Campo had collected 11.67 inches of rain within the last 30 days as of press time with more to come. In the last seven days, almost four inches had dropped.
In far western Wharton County, more than 13.34 inches had been reported within the last 30 days while the Wharton gauge reported 10.45 inches and the one at Glen Flora 10.88 inches. In the last seven days, those collections were 3.72 inches, 2.68 inches and 3.89 inches respectively.
The average May rainfall total in Wharton County is 4.66 inches.
Down in Bay City, 16.50 inches had been collected in the last 30 days and 17.60 inches in Midfield.
The East Mustang Creek near Louise was at 14.45 feet at press time with an anticipated crest at 15.2 feet, below the 19 feet flood stage.
The Colorado River at Wharton was at 21.17 feet as of press time, well below the danger level of 39 feet. Forecasts called for it to rise to 33.1 feet by late Monday June 7.
The San Bernard River at Boling was at 19.99 feet as of press time and expected to crest at 23.8 feet Saturday, causing moderate flooding.
“The ground is saturated, no doubt. We can handle low rainfall rates with this situation,” Thompson said. “We will have concerns with low lying areas, continued mosquito grounds, inability to maintain grass and weed growth.”
Other issues include possible effects to road shoulders as ground continues to soften.
The public, city Emergency Management Coordinator Lori Hollingsworth said, is encouraged to stay home when possible and to avoid attempting to drive through high water.
State, county and municipal authorities continue to monitor conditions as the rain bands develop and move through the area.
The NWS forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of rain today dropping to 50 percent tonight and continuing through Monday when the chance rises to 60 percent. Skies are expected to clear Wednesday.
“While the wet pattern is forecast to ease some next week, updated outlooks for the month of June call for it to be a wet month, with above normal rainfall and below normal temperatures,” LCRA Meteorologist Bob Rose said in his blog.
The super-saturated conditions coincide with the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season on June 1.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season with 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 of which will become hurricanes. Of those, three to five could become major hurricanes with winds exceeding 111 mph.
An “average” hurricane season is 14 storms with seven of those becoming hurricanes, three of which will be major.
