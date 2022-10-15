LISD repairs, conduct code before trustees on Monday

Louise trustees are set to discuss campus purchases at their meeting Monday.
The board will consider a $16,264.96 expense to replace and repair doors for the Louise band hall, weight room, welding shop and exterior campus. Louise has received a quote through their Buy Board from Acme Architectural Hardware out of Houston.
This comes as another repair and renovation project LISD has wanted to move forward with: repairing campus fencing, replacing carpets and replacing desks have all been green-lit by trustees for this school year.
Other items before LISD trustees Monday include:
•Reviewing the Intruder detection audit preformed on the LISD campus
•Considering the adoption of the 2022-23 LISD student code of conduct
•A potential vote on the 2022-23 School Wellness handbook, which outlines nutritional and physical activity standards at LISD for students.
Trustees are meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the LISD board room, 408 2nd St. The meeting is open to the public with time designated for public comments.
