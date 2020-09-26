Some El Campo assisted living facility residents were reunited with family and friends Thursday after being shut off from visitors since March due the coronavirus pandemic, and local nursing homes look forward to welcoming visitors soon.
Meridian Assisted Living center, 3515 W. Loop, opened its doors to its first visitors since March 15 at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.
“(The residents) were very happy,” Meridian Administrator Adrian Alameda said. “Some of them were in tears, and some family members were in tears.”
For the first phase of reopened visitation, Meridian residents are allowed two designated visitors. Of the two family members or friends, one is allowed to visit the resident at an appointed time, and a plexiglass screen is kept between the resident and visitor.
At 11 a.m. on Friday, brothers-in-law Virgil Harton, a Meridian resident, and Robert Lesak were reunited for a morning visit. Seated at a long table with a plexiglass wall barrier them, the two men shared family updates mixed with news about the ongoing pandemic.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen each other,” Lesak said.
Visitors are screened for COVID-19 symptoms, recent travel and their temperature is taken before they can enter the facility.
The visitor regulation changes for some eligible Texas nursing homes, assisted living and hospice facilities were released Sept. 17 by Gov. Greg Abbott. The updated rules allow long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 patient cases to still have visitors for patients without COVID-19.
Visitation must be held outdoors or in a “COVID-19-free” area of the facilities, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Garden Villa Health Care Center, 106 Del Norte, owned by Trinity Healthcare, will be accepting limited visitors starting Monday.
“I know once we let our residents know, they’re going to be super excited,” Trinity Healthcare Regional Marketing Director Wendy Moore said Thursday. “They’ve been waiting for this moment for a long long time. I know our staff is also beyond elated for the residents that they finally get this opportunity.”
Officials at SPJST Nursing and Rehabilitation center, 248 Wisteria Lane in Hillje, are still reviewing the new regulations to determine how the facility can safely allow visitors. Facility staff hopes to allow visitors soon, SPJST Administrator Rowena Tabler-Smith said Thursday.
“(The residents) would love to be able to have people come in,” Tabler-Smith added.
During the pandemic, nursing home and assisted living facility residents kept in touch with family the best they could through phone calls, through-the-window visits and some outdoor visitation.
The pandemic has been especially rough for local residents since they couldn’t see friends and family in person. Throughout the months, facility staff worked to ensure residents didn’t feel isolated by holding socially distanced activities for residents when possible.
While facilities across the state opened for the first stage of visitation Thursday, only time will tell if traditional visitation will eventually be restored.
“If we don’t have any positive cases or anything come out of the visitations, then we will go to the next phase, which will probably be visiting in the resident’s room one-on-one, one at a time,” Alameda said.
