Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Christopher Jamel Taylor, 29, of 1301 Kingston, Unit B, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on April 11. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of PCP within 1,000 feet of Dinosaur Park, 300 W. Colorado, in Wharton.
Taylor has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 18, 2017 in Wharton County.
• Xavier Trevon Thompson, 28, of 330 W. Cormier in Liberty for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on March 30. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of amphetamine within the Wharton County Jail.
• Daniel Garcia Torres Jr., 33, of 1215 Chapel in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance on May 13. He allegedly shot at a woman on the same day he stands accused of having more than 4 grams of methamphetamines.
• Demetria Maria Torres, 21, of 3102 CR 40 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on April 4. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine and attempted to conceal it during a traffic stop.
• John Gabriel Vasquez, 48, of 500 S. Victoria in Louise for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 17. He allegedly shot at a person and then used a vehicle to strike him.
• Jermaine Williams, 17, of 1415 W. Norris, Unit H-1, in El Campo for tampering with evidence on April 19. He allegedly tried to hide what appeared to be a baggie of marijuana during a traffic stop.
• Tarnika Rene Williams, 41, of 15246 Battle in Beasley for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone on Jan. 14. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of the youth center Just Do It Now, 1619 MLK, in Wharton.
Superceding Indictment
A superceding indictment is one that adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following were issued by the June grand jury.
• Dominique Devon Faniel, 27, of 7813 Short in Needville for two counts of manufacture or delivery or a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession on May 4, 2020.
He allegedly had more than 4 grams of Ecstasy, 4 ounces of marijuana and 4 grams of synthetic marijuana.
• Jarvis Dewayne Jackson, 33, of 1504 Connie in Wharton for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and unlawful restraint on Feb. 23. He allegedly stabbed a woman he had a dating relationship with and restricted her movement, threatening to kill her.
Jackson has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 15, 2009 and Feb. 16, 2012; and delivery of a controlled substance on Sept. 15, 2009, unlawful possession of a firearm on Sept. 16, 2014, family violence with a previous conviction on Oct. 22, 2018; and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 22, 2018, all in Wharton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.