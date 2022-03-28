Wharton County residents with unused medications will have a safe disposal alternative with the El Campo Police Department Take-Back program starting April 1.
El Campo PD, in partnership with the DEA will be accepting medication through the end of April, no questions asked, and destroying it.
Citizens can dispose of medication in the police department lobby, 1011 West Loop, without ever meeting with an officer. Just drop the medicine in the metal container and go, 24/7.
While the DEA cannot accept needles, aerosols or vape pens, citizens are encouraged to dispose of other medications they no longer need.
“I have had people drop illicit drugs inside the container. They are disposed of as well even though they are not medications,” El Campo police Corporal Mark Biskup said.
Since 2014, ECPD has collected more than 1,000 pounds of medication.
“I absolutely believe the program works. It allows people to properly dispose of medications instead of polluting our water systems, keeping it out of the hands of children and keeping addicts from breaking into homes to steal the medications,” Biskup said. Flushing is a persistent problem and isn’t a safe way to dispose of unused medication.
If residents have a large quantity of medicine to dispose of, they can contact Officer Biskup to meet them and arrange the disposal. Biskup can be contacted at the El Campo Police Department, 979-543-5311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.